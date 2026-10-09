India's coal deliveries to power plants up 36% since September
India's daily coal deliveries to power plants have shot up by 36% since September, according to the Ministry of Coal.
Not only are more trains carrying coal, more than 465 rakes a day now, but the rate at which coal stocks are running out has also slowed down a lot.
All this points to things finally stabilizing for the country's power supply.
Coal Ministry: 'critical stock' early alert
The Ministry says that when you hear "critical stock," it's just an early heads-up, not a sign we're about to run out of fuel. This warning helps power plants get ahead of any issues.
While supplies are looking steady, actual rebuilding of reserves hasn't started yet.
The government is focusing on keeping rail loading and supplies through other modes, including road, smooth so there aren't any unexpected blackouts, and everyone can breathe a little easier knowing things are under control.