India's coal imports fall nearly 13% as domestic mining rises
India
India's coal imports dropped nearly 13% in April 2026, even though electricity demand shot up by 9%.
The main reason? India's been mining more coal at home, so there's less need to buy from abroad.
Government data highlight this shift toward self-reliance in powering the country.
India's thermal coal imports fall 25%
Coal brought in for power plants fell sharply, down almost 25% overall, with plants using only imported coal cutting back by over a quarter.
Now, imported coal makes up just under 20% of what India uses.
On the flip side, coking coal (used for steel) ticked up slightly due to higher steel production, but officials say there's no shortage of thermal coal since local supply is keeping pace.