India's conventional submarine fleet aging as Kalvari deliveries lag
India's submarine fleet is running into trouble as many of its 16 conventional submarines are getting old, with new ones not arriving fast enough.
The plan was to have 24 conventional submarines by 2030, but only six new Kalvari-class submarines have joined so far, while older Sindhughosh-class boats are being retired.
This slowdown is making it tough for the navy to keep up its edge.
India's INS Aridaman signals nuclear progress
On the bright side, India's nuclear-powered submarine program is moving forward. INS Aridaman has boosted the country's nuclear defense game.
Still, Project 75I (which aims for new conventional submarines) is stuck in delays, and talks for AIP-equipped submarines are ongoing.
Meanwhile, VEM Technologies and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems are teaming up in homegrown efforts to ramp up local submarine weapon production.