India's cooking gas shortage slows restaurants during summer and weddings
India
India's running low on commercial cooking gas, and it's causing a real slowdown for restaurants just when summer and wedding season are in full swing.
With less gas to go around, popular snacks like samosas and chole bhature are off the menu more often, and imports of palm, soybean, and sunflower oil could drop as a result.
Edible oil imports fell nearly 9%
Edible oil imports fell nearly 9% in March, according to B.V. Mehta from the Solvent Extractors's Association.
The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories says sugar demand is down too.
Many sweet shops and tea stalls have either scaled back or temporarily closed (like Manoj Yadav's roadside eatery), showing just how much this gas crisis is affecting local businesses everywhere.