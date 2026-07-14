India's DCC seeks e-Raktkosh registration with biometric and quality checks
India
India's Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) is pushing for all blood banks to register on the government's e-RaktKosh portal, aiming to make transfusions safer and more reliable.
The plan also includes legally binding quality checks and biometric donor verification (think fingerprint scans) to cut down on fraud and duplicate entries.
Patient groups demand national blood law
Delays in license renewals and weak quality rules have made blood supply risky.
After a 2025 court case linked HIV infections to unsafe transfusions, patient groups are calling for even tougher screening methods and a modern national law.
These new steps could mean safer blood for everyone who needs it.