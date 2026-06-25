India's DCGI ramps up nationwide checks on smuggled unapproved medicines
India's drug regulator is stepping up to tackle the problem of smuggled and unapproved medicines across the country.
The new directive, issued by DCGI Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi on June 22, ramps up checks at borders, warehouses, pharmacies, hospitals, and even digital supply chains, basically anywhere medicine might slip through unnoticed.
Authorities back crackdown on illegal imports
This move mainly targets illegal imports from places like Bangladesh that could put patient safety at risk.
Authorities are teaming up with customs and police to catch suspicious shipments.
Industry groups and health platforms like Tata 1mg and Apollo 24/7 are backing the crackdown, saying it helps keep medicine safe and traceable for everyone.
Health ministry bans 16 fixed-dose combinations
On top of this crackdown, the health ministry recently banned 16 irrational fixed-dose combination drugs, a step toward making sure meds in India are safer and more reliable for patients.