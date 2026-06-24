India's DCGI to cut IVF supplies to unregistered clinics

Experts back stricter IVF clinic rules

Unregistered clinics have been flagged for skipping important safety protocols, which can lead to infections and even serious complications.

Experts like Dr. Hrishikesh Pai say this new rule helps guarantee quality care and keeps treatments traceable.

With India's IVF industry set to grow fast, from $864.6 million in 2024 to $3.4 billion by 2033, tightening regulations is crucial for protecting people seeking fertility help.