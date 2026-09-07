India's Defence Acquisition Council approves ₹1.10L/cr mostly indigenous military gear
India
India's Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has signed off on new military gear worth ₹1.10 lakh crore: almost all of it will be made by Indian companies.
The goal? Strengthen the Army, Navy, and Air Force with homegrown tech and equipment.
Army Navy Air Force equipment upgrades
The Army is set to get advanced vehicles for tough terrains, mine-laying gear, and new helicopters.
The Navy will see upgraded air surveillance radars and engines to cut down on imports for warships.
Meanwhile, the Air Force is getting tech to jam enemy radars and a smart card system (DEFSAC) to replace old-school paper IDs, making things faster and more secure all around.