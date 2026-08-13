India's Defence Ministry plans 210 aircraft purchases under Atmanirbhar Bharat
India
India's Ministry of Defence is gearing up to buy 60 transport aircraft and 150 trainer planes for the Air Force, with a massive budget of close to ₹1 lakh crore and an estimated ₹15,000 crore.
The plan? Upgrade old fleets and train new pilots, all while boosting local manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Tata Mahindra HAL in contention
This move opens huge opportunities for Indian companies like Tata Group, Mahindra Group, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
HAL's trainer aircraft production line gives it a strong advantage, while Tata's partnership with Airbus on transport planes makes it a top contender.
Final contracts will follow after detailed evaluations and negotiations, so expect some big collaborations ahead.