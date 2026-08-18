India's Defence Ministry releases 6th positive indigenisation list, 405 items
India's Defence Ministry just dropped its sixth Positive Indigenisation List, basically, a lineup of 405 defense items (everything from helicopter parts to tank spares) that will only be sourced from Indian suppliers once successfully developed within India.
Most of these are for Defence Public Sector Undertakings, and a handful are set aside for the Coast Guard.
The goal? More homegrown tech, less reliance on imports.
Defence PSUs placed ₹10,000 cr orders
This move is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push to make India self-reliant in defense.
Since 2020, over 33,000 items have been marked for indigenization and over 15,700 have already been developed locally, saving about ₹9,000 crore in import costs.
Plus, DPSUs have placed ₹10,000 crore worth of orders with Indian vendors by March 2026, opening up big chances for local businesses and startups to get involved.