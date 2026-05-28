India's Defence Ministry shortlists firms for 1st 5th-generation stealth AMCA
India's Ministry of Defence is shaking things up by inviting private companies to help build the country's first fifth-generation stealth fighter, the AMCA.
Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro (with Bharat Electronics), and Bharat Forge (with Bharat Earth Movers) are all shortlisted for this big leap in defense tech.
AMCA development budget 15,000cr
HAL is not part of this project. It is busy with Tejas jets and other Air Force work.
The AMCA will be packed with advanced tech like stealth design, twin engines, internal weapons bays, super-cruise abilities, and AI systems.
With ₹15,000 crore set aside for development and a new testing center coming up in Andhra Pradesh, the first prototype could fly within 30 months of signing the contract.
The Indian Air Force plans to induct seven squadrons from 2035 onward.