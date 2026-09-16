India's defense ministry highlights Operation Sindoor strikes in Pakistan PoK
India
India's Defense Ministry released its annual report, and Operation Sindoor is front and center.
After the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian forces launched precise strikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan and PoK on the night of May 6-7.
The goal? Hit hard, but keep civilian damage low, a clear sign India's counterterror playbook is evolving.
India wants to plug capability gaps
The report notes fewer Chinese troops along the LAC last year, with India's air defenses (including those S-400s) successfully blocking Pakistani threats during the operation.
The Navy also flexed its muscles in the North Arabian Sea, pushing Pakistan toward a ceasefire by May 10.
Key takeaway: India wants to plug capability gaps and bring in more technology to stay ahead next time.