Exports are booming as well: Indian defense products now reach over 80 countries, with export numbers rising from just ₹686 crore in 2013-14 to ₹38,424 crore in 2025-26.

The government's Make in India push seems to be working, and the defense budget is now at a record ₹7.85 lakh crore, including big increases for research and technology upgrades like new missiles and better infrastructure.

Singh also mentioned more opportunities for women in the armed forces and improved welfare of serving and retired personnel.