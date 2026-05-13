India's Defense Secretary Singh outlines Indo-Pacific force plan by 2047

Mission Sudarshan Chakra, Atmanirbhar Bharat, partnerships

A key highlight is Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a layered missile defense system set to go live in the 2030s.

The vision also pushes for tech self-reliance through Atmanirbhar Bharat, so India shifts from buying weapons abroad to making them at home.

Singh stressed that with India's growing global presence, it needs strong partnerships (think Quad and EU), but also wants strategic autonomy and quick conflict resolution if things get tense.