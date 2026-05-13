India's Defense Secretary Singh outlines Indo-Pacific force plan by 2047
India is gearing up for a major military transformation, aiming to become a fully integrated force across the Indo-Pacific by 2047, just in time for its 100th year of independence.
Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh shared the plan at a summit this week, highlighting the Defense Forces Vision 2047 as the roadmap for full-spectrum capability and regional influence.
Mission Sudarshan Chakra, Atmanirbhar Bharat, partnerships
A key highlight is Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a layered missile defense system set to go live in the 2030s.
The vision also pushes for tech self-reliance through Atmanirbhar Bharat, so India shifts from buying weapons abroad to making them at home.
Singh stressed that with India's growing global presence, it needs strong partnerships (think Quad and EU), but also wants strategic autonomy and quick conflict resolution if things get tense.