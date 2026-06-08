India's defense spending $92.1bn in 2025, up 8.9%, 5th-biggest globally

India 2nd-largest arms importer, $4bn exporter

Between 2021 and 2025, India was the world's second-largest arms importer (nearly double Pakistan's share), but it's not just buying: defense exports shot up to more than $4 billion in 2025-26, a record-breaking over 60% increase.

Now, India supplies missiles and naval gear to over 100 countries, including heavyweights like the US and France, a sign that its homegrown defense industry is making real progress.