India's DGCA plans mandatory drug tests for all airline pilots

Air India began testing its pilots on August 13, 2026, after one pilot tested positive for marijuana.

Out of around 300 to 400 pilots screened so far, two showed nonnegative results and have been taken off duty while confirmatory tests happen.

The airline told staff these checks are about keeping everyone safe and maintaining trust.

Meanwhile, the government is looking at even tighter rules for the whole aviation sector to make sure safety stays a top priority.