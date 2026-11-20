India's own bullet train, the B28, is gearing up for track trials by mid-2027.

Made right here by Integral Coach Factory and Bharat Earth Movers Limited, this high-speed train is designed for a maximum test speed of 280km/h, while its planned operational speed is 249km/h.

The first ride is expected later that year on the Surat-Vapi stretch.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "When critics ask, 'where is the bullet train?', the honest answer is: serious construction is just five years old. And look at what five years have built!"