India's domestically built B28 bullet train to start trials mid-2027
India's own bullet train, the B28, is gearing up for track trials by mid-2027.
Made right here by Integral Coach Factory and Bharat Earth Movers Limited, this high-speed train is designed for a maximum test speed of 280km/h, while its planned operational speed is 249km/h.
The first ride is expected later that year on the Surat-Vapi stretch.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "When critics ask, 'where is the bullet train?', the honest answer is: serious construction is just five years old. And look at what five years have built!"
Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail reduces journey time
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project kicked off in 2017 with Japan's high-speed rail technology. After some delays from state permissions and the pandemic, construction finally began in 2021.
Thanks to this collaboration, travel time between these cities will drop from nearly nine hours by road to under two hours, making fast trains in India a reality at last!