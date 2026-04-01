India's drug advisory board may restrict over-the-counter nicotine replacement therapy

Experts warn NRT restrictions hinder quitting

Doctors and public health experts say making NRTs tougher to get could actually stop people from quitting smoking, something that is already linked to over 1.35 million tobacco-related deaths a year in India.

As pulmonologist Dr. Priyanka Chaudhary Bindroo puts it, .".. Restricting a WHO-approved cessation aid without contemporary evidence is a step backward. ", and restricting these WHO-approved aids could just make the public health situation worse for everyone trying to kick the habit.