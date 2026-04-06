India's drug authority mandates adverse event reviews for obesity drugs
India
India's drug authority is stepping up its game on how obesity meds, especially popular ones like semaglutide, are being marketed.
After a wave of new generics hit the market, officials now require monthly or bi-monthly reviews of adverse events and are clamping down on any misleading promotions to keep things honest.
State drug controllers gain enforcement powers
State drug controllers now have more power to make sure companies play by the rules, with strict guidelines on what these drugs can claim and how they are labeled.
Plus, there will be regular reviews for adverse events to help protect people from risky or sneaky marketing tactics.
All this is part of a bigger push to keep public health front and center as more people look for weight-loss solutions.