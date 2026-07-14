India's EAM Jaishankar meets UN chief Guterres in New York
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York this week. They talked about major world issues like West Asia, Ukraine, and Sudan.
Jaishankar said the India-U.N. partnership showed "strength" and called their meeting "always good," sharing the moment on social media with a positive vibe.
India launches SHANTI UNSC 2028-29 bid
Jaishankar officially launched India's bid for a non-permanent spot on the U.N. Security Council for 2028-29, themed SHANTI (Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust, and Integrity).
India's pitch focuses on reforming global rules, tackling AI misuse, boosting peacekeeping efforts, fighting terror financing, protecting oceans, and standing up for countries in the Global South.
Elections are set for June 2027, with India facing Tajikistan for the Asia-Pacific seat.