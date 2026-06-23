India's EAM S Jaishankar concludes Mongolia visit seeking cooperation
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just wrapped up a visit to Mongolia (June 22-23), where he met top leaders and pushed for closer ties.
The discussions focused on teaming up in areas like mining, clean energy, agriculture, education, and even parliamentary exchanges, so both countries can grow together.
Jaishankar visits Gandan Monastery in Mongolia
Jaishankar also visited the Gandan Monastery, highlighting India's commitment to cultural and spiritual links with Mongolia.
This stop was part of a bigger diplomatic tour that included South Korea, showing India's efforts to strengthen friendships across the region.