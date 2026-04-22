India's early intense heatwave sees Banda Prayagraj, Maharashtra exceed 45°C
India
India is dealing with an unusually early and intense heatwave this year.
Instead of the usual hotspots like Odisha and Gujarat, places such as Banda and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, along with cities in Maharashtra, have already seen temperatures soar past 45 degrees Celsius.
Regions like Delhi, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and east Madhya Pradesh are all feeling the heat.
Heat dome and anticyclone prolong heat
This spike isn't just your regular summer: it's mostly thanks to a heat dome, where high pressure traps hot air near the ground.
This keeps skies clear and lets sunlight pour in without much relief.
Because of this effect (and an anticyclone over Maharashtra), these extreme temperatures are sticking around longer than usual.