India's EBP program added over ₹1.6L/cr to farmers last decade
India
India's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program has been a huge win for rural communities, adding over ₹1.6 lakh crore to farmer incomes in the last decade.
By turning surplus crops into ethanol, farmers get steady demand and faster payments, making their earnings more reliable and helping sugar mills pay cane dues on time.
EBP eases debt saves over ₹1.9L/cr
The EBP program has eased rural debt by ensuring timely payments and spreading benefits across different crops like maize and rice, not just sugarcane.
It also cuts waste by using leftovers as cattle feed.
On top of that, India has saved more than ₹1.9 lakh crore in foreign exchange by replacing massive crude oil imports with homegrown ethanol, making farmers key players in the country's clean energy journey.