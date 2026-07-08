India's EBP program added over ₹1.6L/cr to farmers last decade

EBP eases debt saves over ₹1.9L/cr

The EBP program has eased rural debt by ensuring timely payments and spreading benefits across different crops like maize and rice, not just sugarcane.

It also cuts waste by using leftovers as cattle feed.

On top of that, India has saved more than ₹1.9 lakh crore in foreign exchange by replacing massive crude oil imports with homegrown ethanol, making farmers key players in the country's clean energy journey.