India's edible oil imports drop 29% to 11.46L tons

Even with June's drop, total imports since November 2025 are actually higher than in the same period a year earlier (Nov 2024-June 2025): 105.7 lakh tons versus 99.55 lakh tons.

Palm and soybean oil imports fell in June, but sunflower oil went up a bit.

India still relies heavily on imported oils, covering just 44% of its needs with domestic production, so countries like Indonesia and Brazil remain key suppliers.