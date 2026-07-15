India's edible oil imports drop 29% to 11.46L tons
India
India's edible oil imports dropped 29% in June 2026, reaching their lowest point this oil year (2025-26) at 11.46 lakh tons.
The sharp fall comes right after PM Modi asked people to cut back on edible oil use due to West Asia tensions and the need to save foreign exchange.
India imports 105.7L tons since November 2025
Even with June's drop, total imports since November 2025 are actually higher than in the same period a year earlier (Nov 2024-June 2025): 105.7 lakh tons versus 99.55 lakh tons.
Palm and soybean oil imports fell in June, but sunflower oil went up a bit.
India still relies heavily on imported oils, covering just 44% of its needs with domestic production, so countries like Indonesia and Brazil remain key suppliers.