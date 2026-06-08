India's embassy in Tehran asks citizens to leave amid tensions
India
India's embassy in Tehran is telling people: If you're in Iran, it's time to head home.
With things heating up between Iran and Israel, the government has updated its travel advisory, asking citizens to avoid visiting and for those already there to make plans to leave soon.
India monitoring West Asia developments
The embassy is stressing caution and wants Indian nationals to stay connected with them for updates.
Their message is clear: "Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport."
India is keeping a close eye on West Asia, so following official advice is your best bet for staying safe.