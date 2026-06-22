India's erratic monsoon threatens crops and food prices, 38% deficit

Mumbai orange alert, regional weather warnings

Mumbai's usual June showers are late, and the city just got an Orange alert for thunderstorms and strong winds. Several areas, including Bandra East, witnessed pre-monsoon showers in the morning.

Meanwhile, Kolkata faced heavy rainfall and traffic jams, with North Bengal districts on Red alert.

In Tamil Nadu, heavy rain is expected in places like Nilgiris and Coimbatore, and fishermen are being warned about rough seas in the Bay of Bengal.

Central India is stuck in heatwave mode for now.