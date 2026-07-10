India's ethanol blending saved ₹1.90L/cr and cut 93Mt carbon emissions
India
India's ethanol-blended gasoline program has saved a massive ₹1.90 lakh crore in foreign exchange since 2014-15 by cutting down on oil imports.
It has also helped the environment, slashing carbon emissions by about 93 million tons, pretty impressive for one initiative.
EBP opens markets for Indian farmers
The EBP program has opened new markets for farmers, especially sugarcane and corn growers, making payments faster and reducing overdue bills.
Sugar mills have shifted from exports to producing ethanol, with corn now leading as the main ingredient.
The government is pushing for flex-fuel vehicles, along with the planned roll-out of E85 fuel, aiming for even greener roads ahead.