India's fertility rate falls to 1.9, below replacement level

India urbanization education costs cut births

More people are living in cities, women are getting higher education, and raising kids has become more expensive, all leading to fewer births, especially in urban areas like Delhi (where the rate is just 1.2).

Elon Musk pointed out that educated Indians have had low fertility for years, and back in 2019, Prime Minister Modi called for more awareness around smaller families to help future generations.

U.N. forecasts say India's population will keep growing until the 2060s before it starts to decline, a big change for the country's future.