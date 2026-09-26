India's FM S Jaishankar warns UNGA: tensions risk global disaster
India
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, said global tensions have pushed the world dangerously close to disaster.
He pointed out that conflicts often hurt countries far removed from where they start, and those most affected rarely get a say in major decisions.
Jaishankar calls Gulf ship attacks unacceptable
Jaishankar also called out the recent attacks on commercial ships in the Gulf, describing them as "unacceptable."
He urged everyone involved to calm things down, protect civilians, and keep trade and energy supplies moving.
Wrapping up, he reaffirmed India's support for working together globally to maintain peace and stability.