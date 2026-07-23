India's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill bans proselytizing, tightens assets

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha in March 2026, and it could shake things up for foreign-funded NGOs in India.

The big change? If an NGO's registration lapses or ends, a new Designated Authority will temporarily manage its assets.

If the group fixes its paperwork in time, it gets everything back; if not, those assets go to public use.

Plus, new rules make it tougher to register and specifically ban proselytizing as a religious activity.