India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar urges 0 tolerance for terrorism
India
India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar called out the use of terrorism as a political tool, saying it's never okay, no matter the reason.
Speaking at an event in Delhi, he pushed for countries to work together and build real zero tolerance toward terrorism, since not everyone is on board yet.
Jaishankar urges diplomacy amid global conflicts
Jaishankar pointed out that sometimes political considerations often take precedence over what is right, even though history has shown why that's risky.
He also highlighted how conflicts anywhere, from Ukraine to West Asia, can threaten global peace, and said dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward.