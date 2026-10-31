India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar urges Quad cooperation in Atlanta
India
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with his counterparts from the US Australia, and Japan in Atlanta, calling for the Quad countries to step up their collaboration.
He highlighted how working together on energy security, fighting terrorism, and keeping the region's seas safe is more important than ever.
Jaishankar urges protecting technology and minerals
Jaishankar also pointed out that building tougher supply chains and protecting technology and critical minerals should be top priorities, especially with economic pressures in the Indo-Pacific.
This was the third Quad meeting this year, showing a real commitment to regional stability.
Up next: a major leaders' summit is on the horizon to keep this momentum going.