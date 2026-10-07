India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar visits Ghana to deepen ties
India
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar stopped by Ghana this week to deepen ties between the two countries.
He met with Ghana's foreign minister to talk trade, investment, and global teamwork, and made it clear how much India values Africa, saying warmly, "We carry Africa in our hearts."
Jaishankar visit yields education agriculture agreements
The visit led to fresh agreements in education and agriculture, plus a renewed push for digital skills and opportunities for young people.
Jaishankar also caught up with President John Dramani Mahama and noted how far things have come since Prime Minister Modi's 2025 trip.
With Ghana set to lead the African Union soon, both sides seem keen on growing together.