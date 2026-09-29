India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar warns countries create choke points
India
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar just called out a worrying trend: countries are bending the rules and creating choke points, like key shipping routes or financial sanctions, to gain an edge over rivals.
Speaking at an event in New York, he said this competitive mindset is making international cooperation trickier than ever.
S Jaishankar backs fair inclusive cooperation
Jaishankar pointed out that while nations are more connected, they're also competing harder, which complicates working together.
He emphasized that India stands for fair play and wants a world where dialogue, respect, and inclusion actually mean something, drawing from its own values to push for a more balanced global system.