India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri to visit Kathmandu in May
India
India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Kathmandu in the second week of May, his first official trip since Nepal's new government led by Balen Shah took charge.
The visit is set to be announced yet.
Vikram Misri to review Nepal's priorities
Misri wants to get a feel for Nepal's new priorities and check in on joint projects between the two countries.
His two-day trip could also open doors for more high-level visits both ways.
This comes right after a recent meetup between India and Nepal's foreign ministers at an international conference, showing both sides are keen to keep the conversation going and strengthen their partnership.