India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri to visit Nepal Nov 4-5
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Nepal on November 4-5, 2026, to help lay the groundwork for Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's likely visit to India in the last week of November.
The visit, arranged at the invitation of Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, is all about strengthening the friendship between these two neighbors.
Vikram Misri to discuss Lipulekh Kalapani
Misri will meet with Nepali leaders, including a likely chat with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, to talk about boosting cooperation and sorting out some long-standing border issues like Lipulekh and Kalapani.
With Nepal's dependence for the transport of goods and services and both countries sharing deep cultural ties, this visit highlights just how important their relationship is right now.