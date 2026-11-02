India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri visits Nepal Nov 4-5
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Nepal on November 4-5, the first major diplomatic trip since Nepal got a new Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, in March.
The visit aims to refresh India-Nepal ties and might even set the stage for Prime Minister Shah's visit to India.
Misri to discuss Nischal Nath Pandey
Misri arrives just after big political shifts in Nepal, including last year's Gen Z-led uprising.
He'll be discussing the appointment of Nischal Nath Pandey as Nepal's new ambassador to India (still waiting on official clearance), and ongoing Indian support after the Bhote Koshi River disaster.
The backdrop: former Indian Army soldiers are protesting in Kathmandu, asking for Gurkha recruitment into the Indian Army to resume, a process paused since India rolled out its Agnipath scheme.