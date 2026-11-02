India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri wraps up 2-day UAE visit
India
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri just wrapped up a two-day trip to the UAE, where he met top leaders to strengthen ties on everything from business to culture.
His talks with UAE officials focused on finding new ways for both countries to work together, especially as the world keeps changing.
Discusses House of India and investments
Misri connected with Abu Dhabi's culture chief about the proposed House of India museum, a cool project that will celebrate Indian heritage in the UAE.
He also sat down with finance leader Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi to discuss boosting investments and building long-term business partnerships, showing both countries are keen on growing their friendship beyond just trade.