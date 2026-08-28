India's FSSAI proposes red hexagon on fronts of packaged foods
India
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) is shaking up food labels, proposing a red hexagon on the front of packaged foods that are high in any two or more of fat, sugar, or salt.
Instead of confusing a detailed rating format, this new symbol is meant to be an easy heads-up if your chips or cookies are loaded with the not-so-great stuff.
Applies when 2 nutrients exceed limits
If a product crosses the limit for at least two out of three (fat, sugar, or salt), it is proposed to get the red hexagon.
The goal? Make it super simple to spot unhealthy options and help consumers make quicker choices about packaged foods without squinting at nutrition charts.