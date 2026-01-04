India's fuel demand hits new highs as economy bounces back
India just saw a major spike in fuel use this December—petrol sales jumped 6.7% and diesel went up 5% compared to last year.
Even cooking gas use soared by nearly 13%.
This isn't just about cars on the road; it's a sign that people are traveling more, factories are busier, and households are feeling the energy.
What's driving the surge?
Holiday trips, wedding season, and recent GST cuts all played a part.
Plus, diesel demand bounced back as industrial and infrastructure activity picked up after the monsoon slowdowns.
All of this points to India's economy finding its stride again—and reflecting high energy demand.
Why does it matter globally?
For the first time, India is leading global oil consumption growth—making up 25% of new demand and even outpacing China.
Experts say India set new records in 2025, cementing its place as the world's fastest-growing energy consumer.