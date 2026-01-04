India's fuel demand hits new highs as economy bounces back India Jan 04, 2026

India just saw a major spike in fuel use this December—petrol sales jumped 6.7% and diesel went up 5% compared to last year.

Even cooking gas use soared by nearly 13%.

This isn't just about cars on the road; it's a sign that people are traveling more, factories are busier, and households are feeling the energy.