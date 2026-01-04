Jharkhand man fakes IAS identity for 7 years, finally caught
Rajesh Kumar, 35, from Palamu district, managed to convince people he was a top government officer for seven years—posing as an IAS and finance service officer using fake IDs and a car with an official-looking nameplate.
His act unraveled when he walked into Hussainabad police station on January 2, 2024, asking for help in a land dispute while claiming high-level postings.
How the truth came out—and what happens next
The local police noticed gaps in his story and checked his credentials. Turns out, there was no such officer in the Odisha cadre.
When questioned further, Rajesh admitted he'd only cleared one preliminary exam but had lied to his family and others about being an IAS officer.
He's now facing serious charges for impersonation and forgery under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The investigation is ongoing as he remains in custody.