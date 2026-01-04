Jharkhand man fakes IAS identity for 7 years, finally caught

How the truth came out—and what happens next

The local police noticed gaps in his story and checked his credentials. Turns out, there was no such officer in the Odisha cadre.

When questioned further, Rajesh admitted he'd only cleared one preliminary exam but had lied to his family and others about being an IAS officer.

He's now facing serious charges for impersonation and forgery under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The investigation is ongoing as he remains in custody.