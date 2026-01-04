Next Article
Tirumala Temple to close for lunar eclipse on March 3
India
Heads up, if you were planning a visit to the famous Tirumala temple in Tirupati on March 3, it'll be closed from 9:00am to 7:30pm because of a lunar eclipse.
This is part of a long-standing tradition at the Tirumala temple—temples often shut during eclipses.
After the eclipse (which runs from 3:20pm to 6:47pm), there'll be a purification ritual before doors reopen for offline darshan at 8:30pm.
Rituals paused; tradition takes center stage
All major rituals that day—like Kalyanotsavam and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana—are canceled.
The temple authorities (TTD) are asking everyone to cooperate with these changes, which are part of the arrangements made in view of the lunar eclipse.