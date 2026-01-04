Tirumala Temple to close for lunar eclipse on March 3 India Jan 04, 2026

Heads up, if you were planning a visit to the famous Tirumala temple in Tirupati on March 3, it'll be closed from 9:00am to 7:30pm because of a lunar eclipse.

This is part of a long-standing tradition at the Tirumala temple—temples often shut during eclipses.

After the eclipse (which runs from 3:20pm to 6:47pm), there'll be a purification ritual before doors reopen for offline darshan at 8:30pm.