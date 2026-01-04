Karnataka: Dalit woman murdered after rejecting proposal; accused found dead
Ranjitha Bhanasode, a 30-year-old Dalit woman working as a mid-day meal helper at a government-run Anganwadi/school, was stabbed to death in Yellapur, Karnataka, on Saturday.
The attacker, Rafique Imamsab—an old acquaintance who had been persistently pressuring her to marry him despite her family's objections—assaulted her in public after she refused his proposal.
Bhanasode was already married and had a 10-year-old son.
What happened next
The morning after the murder, Imamsab was found dead by suicide in a nearby forest. Police are investigating the case further.
The incident has sparked protests from local groups demanding justice for Ranjitha, with some calling it an example of "Love Jihad."
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra was expected to visit Ranjitha's family to offer support.