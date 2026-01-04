Karnataka: Dalit woman murdered after rejecting proposal; accused found dead India Jan 04, 2026

Ranjitha Bhanasode, a 30-year-old Dalit woman working as a mid-day meal helper at a government-run Anganwadi/school, was stabbed to death in Yellapur, Karnataka, on Saturday.

The attacker, Rafique Imamsab—an old acquaintance who had been persistently pressuring her to marry him despite her family's objections—assaulted her in public after she refused his proposal.

Bhanasode was already married and had a 10-year-old son.