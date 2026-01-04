Karnataka: Man murders Dalit friend after rejected proposal, dies by suicide

What led up to this and what happened next?

Imamsab and Banasode had been school friends and neighbors. Their friendship soured when she turned down his repeated proposals following her separation from her husband.

After the murder, police launched a search with special teams before discovering Imamsab's body.

The case has sparked protests in Yellapur over alleged "love jihad" claims, prompting extra police deployment as investigations continue under Superintendent of Police Deepan MN.