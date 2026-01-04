Delhi: 85-year-old woman scammed out of ₹1.34 crore via fake WhatsApp cops India Jan 04, 2026

An 85-year-old Delhi woman, Kawal Manchanda, lost ₹1.34 crore after scammers pretended to be police officers and lawyers on WhatsApp.

They claimed she was in legal trouble and threatened her with "digital arrest," pushing her to transfer money over several weeks before she realized it was a scam.