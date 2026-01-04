Next Article
Delhi: 85-year-old woman scammed out of ₹1.34 crore via fake WhatsApp cops
India
An 85-year-old Delhi woman, Kawal Manchanda, lost ₹1.34 crore after scammers pretended to be police officers and lawyers on WhatsApp.
They claimed she was in legal trouble and threatened her with "digital arrest," pushing her to transfer money over several weeks before she realized it was a scam.
Police response and safety tips
Delhi Police are investigating, tracking the fake WhatsApp numbers and bank accounts used in the fraud.
Authorities are reminding everyone—especially seniors—not to trust random calls or messages demanding money for supposed legal issues, stressing that real law enforcement never asks for payments online or over chat.