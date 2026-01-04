Indian Army's animal squad to make Republic Day history

Meet the 4-legged (and feathered) heroes

Leading the charge are two Bactrian camels built for Ladakh's icy deserts—they can haul heavy loads at crazy high altitudes with barely any food or water.

Right behind them: four Zanskar ponies that help troops navigate rugged mountain terrain.

The team also includes raptors, plus a crew of "Silent Warrior" army dogs trained for everything from explosive detection to search-and-rescue.