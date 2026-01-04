Indian Army's animal squad to make Republic Day history
For the first time ever, the Indian Army is bringing an animal contingent to the Republic Day parade on January 26.
This special squad—featuring camels, ponies, raptors, and dogs—shows just how much animals matter in tough army missions across challenging terrains such as the cold deserts of Ladakh.
Meet the 4-legged (and feathered) heroes
Leading the charge are two Bactrian camels built for Ladakh's icy deserts—they can haul heavy loads at crazy high altitudes with barely any food or water.
Right behind them: four Zanskar ponies that help troops navigate rugged mountain terrain.
The team also includes raptors, plus a crew of "Silent Warrior" army dogs trained for everything from explosive detection to search-and-rescue.
Why this matters
Spotlighting these animals on Kartavya Path is more than just a cool parade moment—it's a nod to their behind-the-scenes heroics in some of India's toughest defense challenges.
Their debut reminds us that national security isn't just about people; sometimes it takes paws, hooves, and wings too.