Himachal Pradesh student death: CM promises fair probe
A 19-year-old Dalit student from Government Degree College, Dharamshala, died in December 2024 after allegedly facing sexual harassment by an assistant professor and ragging by three seniors.
The incidents left her deeply stressed and unwell, leading to a decline in her health and eventually her passing.
Her father filed a formal complaint following her death.
What's happening now
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has promised a fair investigation after speaking with the student's family.
The accused professor is suspended and faces an FIR for sexual harassment, while the three seniors have been booked under anti-ragging laws.
Meanwhile, the UGC has set up a committee to look into the case, and women's commissions are seeking updates as the investigation continues.