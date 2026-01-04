India wants to host the 2036 Olympics, says PM Modi

More global games and better sports infrastructure

Modi also revealed that India will be hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Initiatives like Khelo India and the National Sports Governance Act and the Khelo Bharat Policy 2025 are helping young talent shine, while upgrades in sports facilities are making it easier for athletes to compete at higher levels.

With over 20 international events hosted in the last decade—including the FIFA U-17 World Cup—India's making it clear: we're serious about becoming a world-class sporting nation.