Nagaland Baptist Council asks PM Modi to tackle anti-Christian violence
India
The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has reached out to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to step in as violence against Christians rises across India—especially around Christmas.
They flagged over 600 reported attacks in 2025, from mob assaults to church disruptions in cities like Bareilly, Delhi, and Raipur.
Why this matters
The NBCC also called out Christian MLAs for staying silent on these incidents, pointing out the irony given India's reputation as the world's largest democracy.
Their message is clear: urgent action is needed to protect religious freedom and ensure the safety of Christian communities nationwide.