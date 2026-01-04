Nagaland Baptist Council asks PM Modi to tackle anti-Christian violence India Jan 04, 2026

The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has reached out to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to step in as violence against Christians rises across India—especially around Christmas.

They flagged over 600 reported attacks in 2025, from mob assaults to church disruptions in cities like Bareilly, Delhi, and Raipur.