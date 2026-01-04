'Ghost sims' used by doctors to communicate with Pakistan handlers

How the investigation is unfolding

NIA is digging into how these ghost SIMs were obtained and used, asking telecom companies for details.

The blast was linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammad module exposed earlier in Srinagar.

In response, new rules now require active SIM registration for apps like WhatsApp and Telegram to block such anonymous activity.

Meanwhile, NIA has arrested several suspects tied to recruitment—including a radicalizer who reportedly recruited doctors online and connected them with Pakistani bomb-making handlers.